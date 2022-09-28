Comparing Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) and Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its stock price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Advaxis has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Advaxis shares are held by institutional investors. 19.9% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Advaxis shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A -46.98% -39.01% Advaxis N/A -54.02% -47.27%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zentalis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 9 0 3.00 Advaxis 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus price target of $61.38, indicating a potential upside of 180.89%. Given Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Advaxis.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and Advaxis’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zentalis Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$158.73 million ($3.85) -5.68 Advaxis $3.24 million 1.21 -$17.86 million ($8.93) -0.24

Advaxis has higher revenue and earnings than Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Advaxis, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals beats Advaxis on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker. The company's other lead product candidate includes ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer. In addition, it is involved in developing ZN-d5, a selective inhibitor of B-cell lymphoma 2 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and acute myelogenous leukemia; and ZN-e4, an irreversible inhibitor of mutant epidermal growth factor receptor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer. Further, the company is developing BCL-xL heterobifunctional degraders based on E3 ligases not expressed in platelets, allowing for the avoidance of dose-limiting thrombocytopenia associated with BCL-xL inhibitors. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has licensing agreements and strategic collaborations with Recurium IP Holdings, LLC; Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research; SciClone Pharmaceuticals International (Cayman) Development Ltd.; Pfizer, Inc.; Eli Lilly and Company; GlaxoSmithKline, and Zentera Therapeutics (Cayman), Ltd. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

About Advaxis

(Get Rating)

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology antigen delivery products in the United States. The company is developing ADXS-PSA, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic prostate cancer; ADXS-503 that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and ADXS-504 for the treatment of prostate cancer. It is also conducting clinical studies of Lm Technology immunotherapies in the following areas of disease focused hotspot/off-the-shelf neoantigen-directed therapies; human papilloma virus-associated cancers; and prostate cancer. The company has collaborations and partnerships with Merck & Co., Inc.; OS Therapies, LLC; Aratana Therapeutics Inc.; Biocon Limited; Global BioPharma Inc.; Knight Therapeutics Inc; and others. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Monmouth Junction, New Jersey.

