Compass Group (LON:CPG) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,774.19

Compass Group PLC (LON:CPG – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,774.19 ($21.44) and traded as high as GBX 1,836.50 ($22.19). Compass Group shares last traded at GBX 1,813.50 ($21.91), with a volume of 3,197,659 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CPG. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 2,100 ($25.37) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,000 ($24.17) price target on shares of Compass Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,827.50 ($22.08).

The company has a market cap of £31.91 billion and a PE ratio of 4,445.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,894.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,774.56.

In related news, insider Arlene Isaacs-Lowe acquired 2,500 shares of Compass Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,935 ($23.38) per share, for a total transaction of £48,375 ($58,452.15).

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

