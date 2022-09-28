Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) to Issue GBX 22.10 Dividend

Computacenter plc (LON:CCC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, September 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 22.10 ($0.27) per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Computacenter Stock Performance

CCC opened at GBX 1,908 ($23.05) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,401.99 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,532.79. The firm has a market cap of £2.18 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,215.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. Computacenter has a 52-week low of GBX 1,901 ($22.97) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,050 ($36.85).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,470 ($29.85) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,600 ($43.50) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Citigroup raised Computacenter to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 3,080 ($37.22) to GBX 2,450 ($29.60) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 3,380 ($40.84) to GBX 2,900 ($35.04) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Computacenter presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,774 ($33.52).

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure and operations services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, North America, and internationally. The company offers workplace solutions, including endpoint management, field and lifecycle, virtual desktop, managed print, service desk and remote support, application, collaboration management, and experience management services, as well as device as a service; applications and data solutions, including software development, software lifecycle management, cloud and application support, application migration, data and analytics, user experience, and process automation services; cloud and data center solutions, which include data center, cloud platform, marketplace software sourcing, private cloud, enterprise cloud, finops, data center deployment, cloud optimization, application migration, infrastructure and cloud managed, and application platform services.

