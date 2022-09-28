Conning Inc. Boosts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320,338 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41,454 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM comprises about 1.2% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $40,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Bridgewater Associates LP bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Seaport Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $298,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,791,000. Finally, Family Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 2,017 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.04.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded down $1.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.13. The company had a trading volume of 293,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $118.22 and a 12 month high of $193.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.23.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 95.77% and a net margin of 30.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.57%.

Insider Activity at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

