Conning Inc. Has $35.90 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Conning Inc. lifted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 330,884 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,744 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $35,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABT. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 140,811 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $19,818,000 after buying an additional 32,570 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $1,799,000. Evercore Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,259 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $118,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Diker Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 67,549 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total value of $5,457,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,923,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $755,630,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Manning sold 23,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $2,461,856.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,697,215. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 204,788 shares of company stock valued at $21,776,756 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ABT stock traded up $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $98.58. The company had a trading volume of 325,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,100,867. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $172.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $106.57 and a 200-day moving average of $111.28. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $97.91 and a 12 month high of $142.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.78%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $134.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

