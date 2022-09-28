Conning Inc. Has $37.83 Million Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Conning Inc. cut its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,455 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $37,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 6,367 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after buying an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Claar Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Claar Advisors LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,448,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 338,682 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $90,791,000 after buying an additional 28,713 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after buying an additional 3,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 226.2% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,631 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.80, for a total value of $2,046,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,824,109.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock valued at $5,250,365. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $236.94. The stock had a trading volume of 155,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,495,098. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $257.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.07. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MCD shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on McDonald’s to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.36.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Further Reading

