Conning Inc. Has $39.41 Million Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,112 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 15,664 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $39,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 101.2% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in shares of Analog Devices by 333.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in Analog Devices by 132.7% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Analog Devices news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $368,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,657,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,026,225.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,700 shares of company stock worth $8,827,200 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI stock traded up $1.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $143.72. The company had a trading volume of 89,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,718. Analog Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $160.82 and a 200 day moving average of $158.36.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.53.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.