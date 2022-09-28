Conning Inc. Purchases 30,000 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc. owned 0.28% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $18,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNK. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JNK traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.64. The company had a trading volume of 613,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,075,108. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $87.42 and a 12-month high of $109.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.66.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

