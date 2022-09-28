Conning Inc. Sells 851 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Conning Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 851 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 11,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $192.48. The company had a trading volume of 80,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 939,801. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.23. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $187.57 and a 1-year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

