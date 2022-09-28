Consolidated Capital Management LLC Buys 28,029 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 788.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,029 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $2,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VFH traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $76.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,862. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.23. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.44 and a fifty-two week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

