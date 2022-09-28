Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 1,264 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the period. Vanguard Energy ETF accounts for 3.4% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $5,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,476,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,044,000 after acquiring an additional 153,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,394,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,283,000 after acquiring an additional 65,926 shares in the last quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 803,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,017,000 after acquiring an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 21.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 716,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,047,000 after purchasing an additional 125,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 61.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 339,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,380,000 after purchasing an additional 129,307 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $102.24. The company had a trading volume of 203,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,258. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $72.20 and a 1-year high of $130.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.89.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

