Consolidated Capital Management LLC Sells 40,794 Shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 40,794 shares during the quarter. Highwoods Properties accounts for 2.0% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Consolidated Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Highwoods Properties worth $3,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 166.7% during the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 157.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Highwoods Properties by 38.6% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Highwoods Properties Price Performance
HIW stock traded up $1.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.70. The stock had a trading volume of 80,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,045. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $47.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.97. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.10.
Highwoods Properties Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
HIW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Highwoods Properties from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.57.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, with a total value of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Highwoods Properties news, EVP Jeffrey Douglas Miller bought 1,000 shares of Highwoods Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $28,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,616.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore J. Klinck acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $141,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 246,445 shares in the company, valued at $6,962,071.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Highwoods Properties
Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (REIT) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.
