Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON) Trading Up 0.3%

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (FRA:CON – Get Rating) shares were up 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €48.97 ($49.97) and last traded at €47.84 ($48.82). Approximately 722,449 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at €47.69 ($48.66).
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €61.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €65.01.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.
