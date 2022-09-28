Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Stock Price Down 4.5%

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.26 and last traded at C$1.28. Approximately 870,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,246,794 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.34.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CMMC shares. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$2.69.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$312.13 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.31.

About Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

