Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,997 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avity Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,076 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $404,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Guardian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 1,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 5,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $952,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,288,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $172.90. 122,519 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,985,199. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $116.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $167.35 and a 52 week high of $228.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.08.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.17% and a net margin of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $8.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 53.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their price target on Honeywell International from $204.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a $195.00 price target on Honeywell International in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America raised Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Honeywell International from $194.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $184.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.08.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

