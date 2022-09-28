Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Buys 362 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $25,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of GILD traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.96. 442,693 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,654. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.17 and a 12-month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.13.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.57%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on GILD. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Stories

