Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 9.1% in the second quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Stone Point Wealth LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 1,756 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 114,376 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,827,000 after buying an additional 54,015 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $1,217,000. 77.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In other news, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,184 shares in the company, valued at $5,274,816. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.96, for a total value of $49,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,037.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert Eckert sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.00, for a total value of $1,643,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,274,816. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amgen Trading Up 1.9 %

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Amgen from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Amgen from $224.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.64.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $4.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $230.32. 61,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,754,968. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $243.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.47, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.56.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.25. Amgen had a return on equity of 218.34% and a net margin of 24.92%. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 17.45 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.94 per share. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 65.76%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

