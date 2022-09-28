Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Short Interest Update

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,033,800 shares, an increase of 113.0% from the August 31st total of 1,893,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 60,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.6 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial downgraded Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Sunday, September 11th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Cormark downgraded shares of Corus Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, CIBC cut Corus Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.11.

Corus Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Corus Entertainment stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.65. The stock had a trading volume of 165,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,009. Corus Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $4.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.11. The firm has a market cap of $325.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.49.

Corus Entertainment Cuts Dividend

Corus Entertainment ( OTCMKTS:CJREF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $341.07 million for the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 8.77%.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0466 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.4%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. Corus Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Corus Entertainment Company Profile

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

