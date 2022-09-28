Coty (NYSE:COTY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.33 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $6.85. 43,277 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,855,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.64 and a 200-day moving average of $7.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.94. Coty has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Coty had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 8.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coty will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Coty from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Coty from $10.25 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Coty in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Coty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coty has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $10.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coty by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,632,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,223,000 after buying an additional 7,760,564 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Coty by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,950,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,208,000 after purchasing an additional 4,092,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,862,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,598,000 after purchasing an additional 9,311,527 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Coty by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,985,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,775,000 after purchasing an additional 648,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 119.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,312,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.45% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, Kim Kardashian West, and Tiffany & Co brands.

