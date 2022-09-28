Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Stock Price Down 4.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.7% on Wednesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $100.00 to $96.00. The stock traded as low as $91.48 and last traded at $92.63. 3,319 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.23.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter valued at about $549,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.3% in the second quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,975,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,651,000. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.12. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to buy up to 9.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

