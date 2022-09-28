Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 262848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.

Get Crédit Agricole alerts:

Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.69.

Crédit Agricole Company Profile

Crédit Agricole ( OTCMKTS:CRARY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Crédit Agricole had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 6.80%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Crédit Agricole S.A. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Crédit Agricole Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crédit Agricole and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.