Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.95

Crédit Agricole S.A. (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.95 and last traded at $4.11, with a volume of 262848 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
Several brokerages have commented on CRARY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €10.00 ($10.20) to €10.40 ($10.61) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Crédit Agricole in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Crédit Agricole to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Crédit Agricole from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Crédit Agricole from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.21.
Crédit Agricole Trading Up 0.2 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200-day moving average of $5.02. The firm has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.69.
Crédit Agricole Company Profile
Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.
