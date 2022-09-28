Critical Analysis: BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) versus EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM)

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS – Get Rating) and EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

BTRS has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EPAM Systems has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for BTRS and EPAM Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 6 0 2.86 EPAM Systems 0 0 12 0 3.00

Earnings & Valuation

BTRS presently has a consensus price target of $10.14, indicating a potential upside of 75.79%. EPAM Systems has a consensus price target of $473.33, indicating a potential upside of 32.07%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than EPAM Systems.

This table compares BTRS and EPAM Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS $166.40 million 5.67 -$61.20 million ($0.44) -13.11 EPAM Systems $3.76 billion 5.47 $481.65 million $6.19 57.90

EPAM Systems has higher revenue and earnings than BTRS. BTRS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EPAM Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and EPAM Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS -40.14% -15.53% -10.36% EPAM Systems 8.21% 21.72% 15.72%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.7% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of EPAM Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of BTRS shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of EPAM Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EPAM Systems beats BTRS on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that automates business-to-business (B2B) commerce worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Print, and Software and Payments. The company offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. Its products include credit Application, a B2B credit application module, which provides a digital process that delivers credit-related information in real-time to streamline prospect evaluation and new customer onboarding during initial sales activity; Credit Management, a credit management module, which provides ongoing risk assessment for its customers' customers; order/E-commerce module that offers B2B wholesale distributors with e-commerce capabilities; and invoicing module, which enables its customers to optimize invoice delivery across various distribution channels. The company's products also comprise integrated B2B payments, an integrated payment capabilities that enable customers to facilitate payments at every possible touchpoint across solution set; cash application module, which enables revenue reconciliation through line item reconciliation within accounting and ERP systems; collections module that enables customers to shift from a reactive recovery-centric model to a strategic customer touchpoint-centric operation, preventing payment delays, and driving positive customer experiences; and business payments network, which makes accepting electronic payments through connecting suppliers and their underlying systems, AP portals, payment card issuers, banks, and payment processors. It serves customers across various industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc. provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services. It also provides operation solutions comprising integrated engineering practices and smart automation; and optimization solutions that include software application testing, test management, automation, and consulting services to enable customers enhance their existing software testing and quality assurance practices, as well as other testing services that identify threats and close loopholes to protect its customers' business systems from information loss. In addition, the company offers business, experience, technology, data, and technical advisory consulting services; and digital and service design solutions, which comprise strategy, design, creative, and program management services, as well as physical product development, such as artificial intelligence, robotics, and virtual reality. It serves the financial services, travel and consumer, software and hi-tech, business information and media, life sciences and healthcare, and other industries. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, Pennsylvania.

