CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Updates Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.30-$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $569.10 million-$575.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $568.57 million. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.31-$1.33 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $232.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $241.71.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of CRWD opened at $164.06 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $130.00 and a one year high of $298.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $184.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.45. The stock has a market cap of $38.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at $36,144,131.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $2,426,893.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,144,131.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 118,114 shares of company stock worth $20,787,583. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 24.8% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Finally, GM Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 18.4% in the first quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

