Cryptex Finance (CTX) Market Cap Tops $11.81 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded up 13% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 28th. Cryptex Finance has a market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded up 9.9% against the dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.50 or 0.00017951 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005130 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,503.21 or 1.00046853 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006756 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004766 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057755 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005615 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.56 or 0.00064411 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00079351 BTC.

About Cryptex Finance

Cryptex Finance (CTX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,373,417 coins. Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | YouTube | Reddit | Medium “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptex Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

