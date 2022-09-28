Curio Price Down 18.1% This Week (CUR)

Curio (CUR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. One Curio coin can now be bought for $0.0303 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Curio has traded 18.1% lower against the dollar. Curio has a market cap of $59,480.70 and $85.00 worth of Curio was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005115 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,571.29 or 1.00121956 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00006779 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00057336 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002941 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010231 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005581 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.41 or 0.00063510 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00078928 BTC.
Curio Profile
Curio (CRYPTO:CUR) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2018. Curio’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,966,078 coins. The official website for Curio is curioinvest.com. Curio’s official Twitter account is @CuraNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Curio’s official message board is blog.curioinvest.com.
Curio Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Curio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Curio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Curio using one of the exchanges listed above.
