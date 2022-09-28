Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Increases Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,697 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CARR traded up $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.35. The company had a trading volume of 108,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,176,993. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. Carrier Global Co. has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $57.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 13.50%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Carrier Global from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.08.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

