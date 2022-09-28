Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up about 1.7% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $10,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 280.6% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 62.0% in the 4th quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at $11,955,124.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Mark T. Roberts sold 2,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total value of $363,520.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 28,475 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 43,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.91, for a total transaction of $7,705,295.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 66,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,955,124.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,415 shares of company stock worth $10,241,311 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

TXN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $148.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.19.

NASDAQ TXN traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, reaching $161.49. 80,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,722,067. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $144.46 and a one year high of $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.58, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $169.32. The company has a current ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.38. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.78% and a return on equity of 64.02%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.53 billion. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 9.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, September 15th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 10.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.33%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

