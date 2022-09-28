Cutler Investment Counsel LLC Takes $13.64 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 177,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,644,000. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 2.1% of Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after purchasing an additional 722,530 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,255 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 3,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,116,000 after acquiring an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.96. The stock had a trading volume of 20,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,294,213. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.50 and a fifty-two week high of $81.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.91.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.