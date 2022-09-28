CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Stone Point Wealth LLC

Stone Point Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,076 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 154 shares during the quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 242 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS Health Stock Up 1.2 %

CVS traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.36. 202,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,622,612. The stock has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.73. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.78 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.13.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

