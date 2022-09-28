Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Shares Down 3.6%

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40. Approximately 89,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 46,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.42.

Cymat Technologies Stock Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.46 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.63 million and a P/E ratio of -5.41.

Cymat Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cymat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cymat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.