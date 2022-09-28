Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $19.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $243.38. 366,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,604,711. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $230.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $700.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $263.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $307.51.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.