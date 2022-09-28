Cypress Financial Planning LLC Makes New $228,000 Investment in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned about 0.06% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 13,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July by 77.8% in the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 211,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 92,496 shares during the period. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $184,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Price Performance

Shares of PJUL traded up $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $29.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 860 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,744. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.97. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July has a fifty-two week low of $28.72 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July (NYSEARCA:PJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF — July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.