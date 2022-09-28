Cypress Financial Planning LLC Purchases New Shares in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (NYSEARCA:PSEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Cypress Financial Planning LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSEP. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 2nd quarter worth about $112,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, NCM Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September in the 1st quarter worth about $253,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PSEP traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.27. 48,290 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,878. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $30.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.20 and a 200 day moving average of $29.01.

