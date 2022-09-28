Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

Cyxtera Technologies ( NASDAQ:CYXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.08). Cyxtera Technologies had a negative return on equity of 27.18% and a negative net margin of 27.88%. The firm had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,109.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,109.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.

Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

Further Reading

