Cyxtera Technologies (NASDAQ:CYXT) Sets New 1-Year Low at $4.23

Cyxtera Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYXT – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.23 and last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 1331 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CYXT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Cyxtera Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Citigroup raised Cyxtera Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Cyxtera Technologies to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.
Cyxtera Technologies Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.
Insider Activity
In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 296,266 shares in the company, valued at $3,641,109.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Nelson A. Fonseca, Jr. sold 32,163 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $395,283.27. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 296,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,109.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Carlos Ignacio Sagasta sold 11,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $138,004.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,102,511.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,318 shares of company stock worth $1,762,105 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 73.20% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cyxtera Technologies
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYXT. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyxtera Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Cyxtera Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000.
Cyxtera Technologies Company Profile
Cyxtera Technologies, Inc provides various data center products and services for enterprises, service providers, and government agencies. It offers retail colocation, interconnection, deployment, and support services; and Bare Metal, an on-demand IT infrastructure solution. The company is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.
Further Reading
