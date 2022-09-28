Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 402.9% in September

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, an increase of 402.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance
Shares of DNKEY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. The stock had a trading volume of 147,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,818. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.48. Danske Bank A/S has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.
About Danske Bank A/S
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
