Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 402.9% in September

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 402.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance
OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 147,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.
