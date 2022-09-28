Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Short Interest Up 402.9% in September

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 402.9% from the August 31st total of 6,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Danske Bank A/S Stock Performance

OTCMKTS DNKEY traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $6.33. 147,892 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 55,818. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Danske Bank A/S has a 1-year low of $6.27 and a 1-year high of $10.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.89.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a net margin of 29.32% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

A number of research analysts have commented on DNKEY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 95.00 to 93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Danske Bank A/S from 124.00 to 112.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Danske Bank A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Danske Bank A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers corporate finance services, investment and debt capital markets products, merger and acquisition advisory services, equity and loan capital markets services, international payments, cash management, credit transfer, and supply chain and trade finance services.

