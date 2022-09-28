DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $50.03

DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $50.03 and last traded at $50.03, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DCC from GBX 7,855 ($94.91) to GBX 7,400 ($89.42) in a research note on Friday, July 8th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

