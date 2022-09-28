Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Short Interest Down 78.3% in September

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,800 shares, a decrease of 78.3% from the August 31st total of 36,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 207.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 981,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,620,000 after purchasing an additional 662,185 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 42.4% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 880,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 262,362 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 3.4% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 754,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,404,000 after acquiring an additional 24,893 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 431.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 640,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after acquiring an additional 520,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Deep Lake Capital Acquisition by 23.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 560,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 106,192 shares during the last quarter. 71.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DLCA traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.93. 178,666 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average of $9.86. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $10.35.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on companies in the financial technology, ecommerce software, and data and analytics sectors.

