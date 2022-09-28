Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by Purus Wealth Management LLC

Purus Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DE. Cowen dropped their price target on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 21st. Argus raised their price target on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:DE traded up $10.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $346.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,190. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $361.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The stock has a market cap of $104.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

