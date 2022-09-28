Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Sold by WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC

WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 3.1% of WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,029,564,000 after buying an additional 823,367 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,579,271,000 after buying an additional 706,609 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $247,319,000 after buying an additional 603,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Deere & Company from $388.00 to $386.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $416.00 to $439.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Transactions at Deere & Company

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total transaction of $1,499,971.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DE stock opened at $338.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $353.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.84. The firm has a market cap of $102.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.64 by ($0.48). Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

