Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX) to Issue $0.09 Dividend

Delhi Bank Corp. (OTCMKTS:DWNX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, September 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0943 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th.

Delhi Bank Price Performance

Shares of DWNX opened at $20.25 on Wednesday. Delhi Bank has a 12 month low of $18.67 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.46 and its 200-day moving average is $20.22.

Get Delhi Bank alerts:

About Delhi Bank

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Delhi Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company for The Delaware National Bank of Delhi that provides commercial banking products and services to individual and small business customers in Delaware County, New York. The company accepts demand, interest bearing time and savings, personal and business checking, NOW, health savings, money market, club, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Receive News & Ratings for Delhi Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delhi Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.