Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $55.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 1.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,776 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 6.5% in the second quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

