Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Receives $55.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.33.
Several equities research analysts have commented on DELL shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $54.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Dell Technologies from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 26th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Dell Technologies news, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,936,590.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 27,536 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.20, for a total transaction of $1,106,947.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 343,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,822,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.70, for a total value of $5,147,068.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 774,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,936,590.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 47.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $61.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.24 and its 200 day moving average is $45.68.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $26.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.47 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 305.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.
Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 19th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 18th. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.08%.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dell Technologies (DELL)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.