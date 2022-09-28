Delta Investment Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Delta Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 72.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,621 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,676,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

IVE traded up $2.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $132.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,257,730. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $128.96 and a twelve month high of $160.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.93.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.