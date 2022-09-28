Delta Investment Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 90.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 42,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,233 shares during the period. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 2.2% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,787,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,327,000 after purchasing an additional 34,748 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,142,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,778,000 after acquiring an additional 43,893 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 2.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 949,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,463,000 after acquiring an additional 21,017 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 63.8% in the first quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 392,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,452,000 after acquiring an additional 152,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 62.5% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 331,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 127,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.17% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDA traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $78.87. The stock had a trading volume of 4,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,304. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.96. Liberty Broadband Co. has a twelve month low of $75.69 and a twelve month high of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.95.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $239.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 142.14% and a return on equity of 13.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 16.31 EPS for the current year.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

