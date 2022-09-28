Delta Investment Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,712 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 2.4% of Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Delta Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $5,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of JEPI. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,379,000 after purchasing an additional 33,743 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $9,949,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 191,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after buying an additional 15,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 44,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 43,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,411,526. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $51.43 and a 1-year high of $63.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.26.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.