Delta Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after buying an additional 7,976,631 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,939,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872,621 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,689.6% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,042,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,092 shares during the period. Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,039,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 478.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,521,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,669 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.88. 2,464,525 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,610,102. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $55.22 and a 52-week high of $82.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.79 and a 200-day moving average of $66.18.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

