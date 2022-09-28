Delta Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Delta Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 570 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $2,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 235,613 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,942,000 after buying an additional 12,937 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 894,314 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,532,000 after buying an additional 32,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 48,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 681,032. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12-month low of $43.58 and a 12-month high of $53.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Magellan Midstream Partners Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $1.0375 dividend. This represents a $4.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 88.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MMP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Magellan Midstream Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Further Reading

