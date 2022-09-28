DerivaDAO Price Reaches $0.59 (DDX)

DerivaDAO (DDX) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. DerivaDAO has a market capitalization of $31.40 million and approximately $91,874.00 worth of DerivaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DerivaDAO has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One DerivaDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.59 or 0.00003017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About DerivaDAO

DerivaDAO launched on December 4th, 2020. DerivaDAO’s total supply is 53,221,796 coins. DerivaDAO’s official Twitter account is @DDX_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for DerivaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/derivadex.

Buying and Selling DerivaDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DDX is the native token of DerivaDEX. DDX is used to govern the project via the DerivaDAO. DDX is also used for fee reductions and for staking opportunities.”

