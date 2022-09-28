Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot Sells 34,400 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Destination XL Group Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 711,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,675. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $345.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Destination XL Group

Destination XL Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXLG. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth $40,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $62,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in Destination XL Group by 1,535.5% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 14,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 13,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Co. purchased a new stake in Destination XL Group during the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.