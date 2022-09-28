Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot Sells 34,400 Shares

Destination XL Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) CMO Ujjwal Dhoot sold 34,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $189,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 135,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Destination XL Group Stock Up 1.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS DXLG traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. 711,823 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,675. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.27 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The company has a market cap of $345.83 million, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.65.
Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $144.63 million for the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 154.27%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Destination XL Group Company Profile
Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.
