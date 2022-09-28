Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $78.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava Price Performance

DAVA stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41.

Institutional Trading of Endava

About Endava

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAVA. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Endava by 43.9% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after buying an additional 33,851 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 26.8% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 25,025.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Endava by 126.0% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 531,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,685,000 after buying an additional 296,204 shares during the last quarter. 52.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.