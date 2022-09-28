Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Endava (NYSE:DAVA) Price Target to $78.00

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $94.00 to $78.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.
DAVA has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Endava from $145.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Endava from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Endava in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Endava from $135.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.
Endava Price Performance
DAVA stock opened at $77.64 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 1.22. Endava has a 1 year low of $73.20 and a 1 year high of $172.41.
Institutional Trading of Endava
About Endava
Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Endava (DAVA)
- Defensive Stocks For A Volatile Market
- SunPower Is Ready To Power Up Triple-Digit Earnings Gains
- Will UPS Be Next to Deliver a Warning?
- Is This the Darkest Before the Dawn for Gap Stock?
- Build A Better Tech Portfolio With Jabil Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.